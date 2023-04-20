Azerbaijan marks Ramadan Holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today Azerbaijan marks the Ramadan Holiday, News.az reports.

Ramadan started in Azerbaijan on March 23.

April 9 (18th day of Ramadan), 11th (20th day of Ramadan), 13th (22nd day of Ramadan), and 17th (26th day of Ramadan) were the nights of Qadr (Ehya).

Every year, Eid prayer will be offered at 08:00 in some mosques, and at 09:00 in others.

According to the opinion of the Council of Qazis, it is recommended to give 10-15 manats of fitra zakat per person during Ramadan.

It should be noted that there will be non-working days on April 21, 22, 23, and 24 due to the holiday.

News.Az