Today Azerbaijan marks the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, a tragic event that took place on the night of February 25–26, 1992, during the First Karabakh War, News.az reports

Armenian armed forces, with the support of the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the former Soviet army, attacked the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly, resulting in the massacre of 613 civilians, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people.

This was one of the most brutal atrocities of the war, characterized by mass killings, torture, and the displacement of thousands of Azerbaijani residents. Many people were taken hostage, while others perished while trying to escape through harsh winter conditions.

The Khojaly Genocide is commemorated annually in Azerbaijan and recognized by several countries and international organizations as a crime against humanity. The campaign "Justice for Khojaly", launched in 2008 by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, continues to raise awareness about this tragedy worldwide.

Note that Azerbaijan is actively pursuing legal action against individuals accused of committing war crimes during the Karabakh conflict, including those related to the Khojaly massacre.

May the victims of Khojaly rest in peace.

