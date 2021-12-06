Azerbaijan may allocate additional funds for restoration of liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

This year alone, 2.2 billion manats have been allocated from the state budget to restore the liberated Azerbaijani territories, and next year it is planned to set at least the same amount, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Alakbarov said at a scientific-practical conference on "Opportunities for the innovative economic development of the liberated territories" in Shamakhi, News.Az reports.

"If we add the funds and foreign investments allocated by the private sector, this amount may be raised in the future,” he said.

“Since everything has to be built from scratch in the liberated lands, it is easier to apply innovation, and there are more opportunities for that. On the other hand, there must not be a lack of funds, which is always one of the main obstacles to innovation,” the deputy minister added.

News.Az