Azerbaijan may establish world brand clothing production

Azerbaijan’s Textile Producers and Exporters Association plans to attract well-known foreign companies to establish clothing production in the country in the fu

She said this can be done after solving the issue of reducing the cost of production, Trend reports.

"Presently, reducing the cost of textile production in Azerbaijan, bringing the price of finished products to the average level are the topical issues," she said. "This can be done by lowering customs duties on imports of such materials as glue, locks, buttons, etc. Lowering customs duties will lead to the development of garment production, which basically fulfills state orders. At the same time, clothing more affordable in price is imported to the Azerbaijani market from Pakistan, Turkey and China. This clothing is manufactured using synthetic materials."

