Azerbaijan may increase financial sanctions for hiring without labor contract

Azerbaijan may increase financial sanctions for hiring without the labor contract, Report informs citing the draft amendments in the Tax code.

According to the amendments, AZN 2,000 financial sanction will be imposed on the employer for the hiding of revenues by hiring without the labor contract for the first time, AZN 4,000 for the second time and AZN 6,000 for the third time.

Currently, the financial sanction for such a case is AZN 1,000.

News.Az

