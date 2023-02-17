Azerbaijan meets Türkiye's needs for tents, containers - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 750 tons of food have been sent from Azerbaijan to quake-hit Türkiye to date, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci told journalists, News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan meets Türkiye's needs for tents and containers.

“What are our needs, what work can we do in this direction - we continue to discuss all these issues. Today, 26 container houses will be sent from Azerbaijan to Türkiye," Bagci said.

“Thank you again for this help. Azerbaijan has mobilized all its forces to ease the living conditions of the earthquake-affected people. For this reason, I once again thank the Azerbaijani people,” he added.





News.Az