Azerbaijan MFA comments on allegations by Armenian PM during his statement at European Parliament

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has commented on allegations made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his statement at the European Parliament, News.az reports.

The commentary reads:

“On October 17, 2023, the statement by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan during the session at the European Parliament on another occasion has demonstrated that Armenia is determined to further undermine the prospects of peace agreement, while continuing aggressive rhetoric and allegations against Azerbaijan.

It is derogatory to hear such allegations from Armenia, which claims to be as a peace-loving democratic country respecting international law, when itself not giving up its claims against territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Accusations against Azerbaijan by Armenia, a country that for almost 30 years has violated the fundamental rights of up to one million Azerbaijanis, committed acts of genocide, and mass killings against Azerbaijanis, on “ethnic cleansing” of local Armenians voluntarily relocated to Armenia is unfounded and is in clear contradiction with the reports and statements of the UN agencies both visited the region and active in Armenia. This also demonstrates how Prime Minister of Armenia is inconsistent with his statements, when he himself declared on September 21st during his address to the Armenian population that the Armenians in Garabagh region do not face threats. At the same time, it is not surprising to hear such contradictory statements by the Prime Minister of Armenia bearing in mind a reputation of this country in blunt falsification of history and facts.

While referring to the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, non-use of force and non-threat of force in the document at the Granada meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan forgets that it was Azerbaijan who presented 5 basic principles to Armenia immediately after the 44-day war, despite Armenia has violated these principles for more than 30 years, including 5 years of his term.

With regard to claims by the Prime Minister about so-called “extraterritoriality” of the Lachin road, it should be recalled that Armenia by all means misused this road in contrary to the Trilateral Statement co-signed by Prime Minister, unlike Azerbaijan which fulfilled its obligations in guaranteeing the security of movement that further were ensured when Azerbaijan has established a border checkpoint to prevent malign acts by Armenia. It should be noted that Azerbaijan has a sovereignty over all the roads in its territory and efforts to prove otherwise are groundless.

While Armenia itself has committed an aggression and occupied Azerbaijan’s territories for almost 30 years, call on by Armenian Prime Minister about measuring respect for territorial integrity and delimitation by square kilometer is not serious. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has never had claims over territories of other countries.

Armenia’s accusations of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in blockade has nothing to do with reality. Armenia’s self-isolation from regional projects due to military aggression and territorial claims is well-known. Moreover, seems that Armenia is not willing to avert this even following Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories. Armenia is well-aware that it has an obligation for organizing unhindered movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions, while guaranteeing security in this direction. Armenia has also an obligation to ensure the construction of new transport communications connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Unfortunately, on another occasion this country is missing the opportunity. The agreement on the construction of a road and railway, which will connect Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, once again shows that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan is constantly making a positive contribution to the development of transport corridors in the region using alternative routes.

While historical opportunities emerged for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the transformation of the South Caucasus region into a place of peace and cooperation following Azerbaijan has eliminated the threat emanating from Armenian puppet regime and illegal armed forces in Garabagh region, continuing aggressive rhetoric by the Prime Minister of Armenia undermines the peace prospects.”

News.Az