Azerbaijan Military Academy holds state examinations (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev has started state examinations.

Cadets who have been trained and educated for four years demonstrate their knowledge and skills, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Future officers pass theoretical exams on various specialties and the knowledge of guidance documents that is held in the classrooms and specially equipped points. Cadets also pass practical exams in the field conditions on the tactical and fire training, the operation of military equipment, as well as on the other subjects.

News.Az