Azerbaijan MiniFootball Federation to establish "Khankendi" team

President of the Azerbaijan MiniFootball Federation (AMF) Orkhan Mammadov has met with former players of the country’s national football team, News.Az reports.

The meeting was attended by famous football players such as Afran Ismayilov, Rashad Sadigov, Kamran Aghayev, Javid Huseynov, Rahid Amirguliyev, Elvin Mammadov, Ruslan Amirjanov, Javid Imamverdiyev and Elhad Nazirov.

AMF President Orkhan Mammadov hailed the former national team players’ interest in mini-football.

Speaking about the development and popularity of mini football in the country, Mammadov exchanged views with the football players. Following the meeting, the participants agreed to establish the "Khankendi" football team consisting of former national football players and join the mini-football national championship.

News.Az