Azerbaijan MoD inspects combat readiness of tank units (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani army continues intensive classes on the combat training of tank units in accordance with the training plan for 2020, the Ministry of Defense reported Wednesday.

During field exercises, the skills and interoperability of the crews are checked. The crews carried out combat firing in the day and at nighttime at moving targets of the imaginary enemy.

Moreover, military personnel are fulfilling practical training tasks in driving combat vehicles.

