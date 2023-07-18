Azerbaijan MoD: Up to 610 hectares of land completely cleared of mines during July

As a result of the activities carried out in the liberated territories by the Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops’ units and subunits, up to 610 hectares of land were completely cleared of mines during July of the current year, Ministry of Defense of the country told News.az.

32285 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ammunition by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories up to date. In total, 10207 anti-personnel mines, 2580 anti-tank mines and 10447 unexploded ammunition were detected and neutralized.

In addition, as a result of the Azerbaijan Army’s Engineering Troops with other state bodies new supply roads have been laid. During July of the current year, more than 70 km of existing supply roads were improved and restored.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Necessary measures for engineering support are underway in the mentioned territories in accordance with the plan.

News.Az