Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss boosting parliamentary ties

The Azerbaijani ambassador in Chisinau, Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, and Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu met to discuss enhancing interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

"Honoured to be received by the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, H.E. Mr. Igor Grosu. We discussed strengthening interparliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova and stressed the importance of bilateral visits, dialogue, and continued engagement on issues of mutual interest," Bakhshaliyev wrote on X.