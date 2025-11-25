Russian drones likely crossed into Romania and Moldova, Ukrainian Air Force says

Russian attack drones may have crossed into the airspace of Romania and Moldova during a massive overnight strike on Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

The Air Force noted that several UAVs were detected near the Odesa region, close to the Moldovan border, with at least one drone likely entering Romanian airspace, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Romania has previously scrambled fighter jets in response to Russian drone activity. On 22 November, F-16s were deployed amid drone strikes on Ukraine’s Odesa region, and earlier this month, air defense systems were placed on alert after radar detected UAVs approaching Romanian airspace. Poor weather conditions had prevented fighter jets from taking off during that incident.

Fragments of an unidentified drone were recently recovered in Tulcea County, Romania, near the Ukrainian border, and are being investigated by the Romanian Ministry of Defense. This follows a similar incident on 13 September, when a Russian drone entered Romanian airspace during an attack on Ukrainian infrastructure along the Danube.

The incidents highlight the growing cross-border risks posed by Russian drone strikes targeting Ukraine.

