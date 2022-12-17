Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss ICT cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova for Digitalization Iurie Turcanu, who is on a visit to the country, News.az reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova in the field of ICT, innovations and cybersecurity. They also discussed issues of cooperation and exchange of experience in the fields of "e-government", "Smart city" and artificial intelligence, as well as development of human capital in the field of IT and innovations.

News.Az