Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund reveals volume of issued loans

In December 2017, agent banks of Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund CJSC issued 500 loans worth over 36.6 million manats, said a message posted on the fund’s website.

In November, 315 loans worth more than 25 million manats were issued via the fund. A total of 3,295 mortgage loans worth more than 240 million manats were issued via the fund in 2017.

Since 2006 up until now, 21,268 mortgage loans worth 944.26 million manats have been issued via the authorized credit organizations of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund.

Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund CJSC was established Dec. 25, 2017 through the merger of the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund and the Credit Guarantee Fund.

(1.7001 manats = $1 on Jan. 4)

News.Az

