Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund calls for bid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund OJSC (AMF) calls for bid to purchase products and services for development and application of “Electronic Mortgage” system within “Elec

Report informs referring to AMF, the Fund charges each participant 500 AZN entrance fee. Candidates have to submit appropriate papers until March 27 and their offers along with bank guaranty equal to 1% of bid’s cost until April 5 to Bulbul Avenue 40, Nasimi District, Baku city, where the Fund’s administrative office locates.

Bids will be examined on April 6, at 15:00 at the same address.

News.Az

News.Az