Azerbaijan most popular travel destination for Russians among CIS countries

Azerbaijan was more popular among the CIS countries than Georgia for the Russian tourists in January-March 2017, says the popular tourist portal TurStat.

According to TurStat, the number of trips from Russia to Azerbaijan increased to 6.7 million in January-March 2017 compared to 5.4 million trips in January-March 2016, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan and Georgia remain the most popular destinations among Russian tourists.

The Dominican Republic, Cuba, Turkey, Vietnam, the UAE and Thailand were the most popular beach destinations in January-March 2017.

The Czech Republic, Italy, Spain and France are popular tourism destinations this year.

News.Az