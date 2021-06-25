Azerbaijan names flag bearer for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Judoka Rustam Orujov will bear the banner of the Azerbaijani national team at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade said.

Rustam Orujov competed in the men's 73 kg event at the 2012 Summer Olympics; after defeating Gideon van Zyl in the second round, he was eliminated by Mansur Isaev in the third round.

He won the silver medal in the men's 73 kg event at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

News.Az