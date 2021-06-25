Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan names flag bearer for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijan names flag bearer for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Azerbaijani Judoka Rustam Orujov will bear the banner of the Azerbaijani national team at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade said. 

Rustam Orujov competed in the men's 73 kg event at the 2012 Summer Olympics; after defeating Gideon van Zyl in the second round, he was eliminated by Mansur Isaev in the third round.

He won the silver medal in the men's 73 kg event at the 2016 Summer Olympics.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      