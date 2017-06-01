Azerbaijan national team moves 11 steps forward in FIFA ranking

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA has published the ranking list of world teams.

Report informs that the Azerbaijan national team has moved 11 steps forward compared to last month.

Currently, the team with 439 points ranked in 76th place.

The national team of Azerbaijan reached this breakthrough without any match. The team didn’t hold friendly match in Austria on May 20. Despite this, team headed by Robert Prosinecki gained 53 points compared to previous month.

News.Az

News.Az