Azerbaijan, NATO discuss military cooperation

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff Colonel-General Karim Valiyev has met with Major General Stefan Linus Fix, Deputy Chief of Staff Support of the Joint Force Command in Brunssum, the Defense Ministry’s press service has told News.Az.

Welcoming the guest, Valiyev expressed his pleasure to see him in Azerbaijan, highlighting that the current state of relations with NATO is at a high level.It was confidently stated that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO will remain beneficial for both sides and that productive meetings will continue.Valiyev highlighted the significant contribution of the North Atlantic Alliance to the training of Azerbaijan Army Units within the framework of the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept, noting that this is highly appreciated.In turn, Major General S. Fix expressed satisfaction with visiting Azerbaijan. He emphasized the importance of further developing relations with Azerbaijan.A positive assessment of the professional activities of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen in peacekeeping missions, as well as in other areas as part of the partnership with NATO was stressed.At the meeting, the sides also held a wide exchange of views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az