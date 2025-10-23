Azerbaijan, NATO discuss military education cooperation under DEEP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials from the National Defense University of Azerbaijan and NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) have discussed the current state of Azerbaijan’s military education system, cooperation under DEEP, and exchanged views on future development prospects.

The meeting highlighted that such discussions, organized within the framework of Azerbaijan–NATO cooperation, are beneficial for both sides. The participants also reviewed areas of the joint action plan for the coming year, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During their visit to Baku, the NATO delegation held seminars at special educational institutions operating under the National Defense University and presented briefings on the organization of distance education within the NATO system.

News.Az