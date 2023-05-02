Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, NATO discuss partnership, cooperation on counter-terrorism

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, NATO discuss partnership, cooperation on counter-terrorism

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev on Tuesday met with NATO Assistant Secretary-General David Cattler at the Alliance’s Headquarters, Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO said on Twitter, News.Az.

“They discussed Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, cooperation on counter-terrorism, regional security issues & other matters of mutual interest,” the mission tweeted.

News about - Azerbaijan, NATO discuss partnership, cooperation on counter-terrorism


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      