Azerbaijan, NATO discuss partnership, cooperation on counter-terrorism
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev on Tuesday met with NATO Assistant Secretary-General David Cattler at the Alliance’s Headquarters, Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO said on Twitter, News.Az.
“They discussed Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, cooperation on counter-terrorism, regional security issues & other matters of mutual interest,” the mission tweeted.