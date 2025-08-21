Azerbaijan, NATO review current state of relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

An expert meeting with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and NATO took place in one of the military units of the Land Forces.

The meeting took place in accordance with the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program between Azerbaijan and NATO approved for 2025, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, various briefings were presented by representatives of the Ministry of Defense and foreign specialists and questions of mutual interest were answered. The parties also analyzed the current state of Azerbaijan's relations with NATO, established within the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) program, and had a broad exchange of views on perspective issues. In the end, a photo was taken and gifts were presented to the guests.

News.Az