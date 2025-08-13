Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to partnership with NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its commitment to the partnership with NATO.

In a post on X, Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO expressed gratitude to the Alliance Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Boris Ruge, for congratulating Baku on the agreements reached with Yerevan on August 8 in Washington, News.Az reports.

“Dear Mr.Ruge, thank you very much for your kind congratulations. Azerbaijan highly values NATO’s continuous support,” the mission stated.

“Azerbaijan remains committed to its partnership with NATO and is determined in its contribution to the international peace and security within the framework of Partnership for Peace (PFP) Programme,” it added.

News.Az