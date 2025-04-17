Azerbaijan Naval Forces delegation visits Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces led by the First Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces - Chief of Staff, 1st grade Captain Teymur Murshudov visited Ankara to participate in the 10th Staff Talks between the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

First, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara, laid flowers in front of the monument to the National Leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the park and paid tribute to his memory. Then the delegation visited Anıtkabir, mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, issues of cooperation between Naval Forces of the two fraternal countries were discussed, the importance of exchanging experience was emphasized and a detailed exchange of views on various spheres was held.

At the end of the staff talks, a protocol on a joint agreement regarding the development of cooperation between the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye was signed.

News.Az