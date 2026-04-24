Tragedy in Azerbaijan: One dead in excavation accident - VIDEO

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One man is reported dead in a tragic accident during excavation work in the Gobustan settlement near Baku after a sudden soil collapse left two workers trapped underground.

According to reports, emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, including units from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, as rescue operations were launched, News.Az reports.

🔴A landslide occurred during excavation work in Gobustan, resulting in a fatality.



This morning, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) hotline received a report of people stranded in the Gobustan village of the Garadagh district of Baku.



During excavation… pic.twitter.com/R5Pmw1LmZL — News.Az (@news_az) April 24, 2026

During the incident, the ground unexpectedly gave way while digging work was being carried out, burying two male workers under the soil.

Rescue teams managed to pull one worker alive from the debris, while the body of the second worker was recovered and handed over to the relevant authorities.

Officials confirmed that investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the collapse and whether safety regulations were followed at the site.

The accident has raised concerns about workplace safety during excavation and construction activities in the region.

News.Az