EU removes sanctions on five Azerbaijani vessels - PHOTOS

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The Council of the European Union has lifted sanctions on the ASCO-owned Zagatala vessel, as well as the Shusha, Karabakh, Khankendi and Zangezur vessels owned by a joint venture between ASCO and SOCAR. The decision, adopted on Thursday, removes the vessels from the EU sanctions list.

The resolution follows coordinated diplomatic and legal efforts by Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, ASCO (a company under AZCON Holding), and SOCAR, News.Az reports, citing ASCO.

Photo: ASCO

Photo: ASCO

Photo: ASCO

Photo: ASCO

The vessels had been leased to third parties under long-term charter agreements, with operations conducted in full compliance with international regulations, including sanctions requirements. The decision is described as the result of an objective assessment based on international law and constructive dialogue.

ASCO said that, as a state-owned company engaged in international shipping, it will continue to operate in strict compliance with national legislation, international legal norms, and applicable sanctions regimes.

News.Az