Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan neutralizes 149 more landmines in liberated lands

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan neutralizes 149 more landmines in liberated lands

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from September 6 to 11, 119  anti-personnel and 30 anti-tank landmines, as well as 109 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

Totally, 293 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period, the Agency noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      