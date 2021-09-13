Azerbaijan neutralizes 149 more landmines in liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from September 6 to 11, 119 anti-personnel and 30 anti-tank landmines, as well as 109 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

Totally, 293 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period, the Agency noted.

