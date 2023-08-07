Azerbaijan neutralizes another 224 landmines in liberated territories -ANAMA

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) announces results of weekly operations (31.07.2023 - 06.08.2023) conducted by the territories liberated from occupation, News.az reports.

During the reported period, 194 anti-infantry, 30 anti-tank landmines, and 97 Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) were detected in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

It was reported that 363,02 hectares of land were cleared of landmines and UXOs.

News.Az