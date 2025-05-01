Azerbaijan, North Macedonia discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday received a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of North Macedonia, Zoran Dimitrovski.

The parties discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, including regional developments and matters on the international agenda, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Both parties hailed the growing momentum of high-level visits and contacts, underlining the importance of regular political consultations for advancing intergovernmental dialogue.

The meeting also explored prospects for trade and economic cooperation, with particular emphasis on traditional and renewable energy sectors. Officials welcomed the start of Azerbaijani gas supplies to North Macedonia, describing it as a key development in energy collaboration.

Humanitarian ties were also on the agenda, with both countries highlighting the significance of cooperation in education, culture, and tourism.

On the same day, the first-ever political consultations were held between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and North Macedonia.

