Azerbaijan observes nationwide moment of silence to pay respect to martyrs

A nationwide moment of silence to honor the memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was observed at 12:00 on September 27 across Azerbaijan.

People honored martyred soldiers and officers by observing a minute of silence. During a minute of silence, the traffic movement was halted, with the national flag lowered and cars sounding sirens, News.Az reports.In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s Order dated December 2, 2020, as a sign of deep respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, all the martyrs, who fought heroically in the Patriotic War, and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the country, September 27 was declared as Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan every year.Commemorative events to honor martyrs of the Patriotic War are held in all the cities and regions of Azerbaijan including liberated territories.

