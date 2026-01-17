Moody’s: Armenia thaw boosts Azerbaijan’s credit outlook

+ ↺ − 16 px

Improving relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are a positive factor for Azerbaijan’s sovereign credit profile, Moody’s Ratings said.

The agency noted that a significant improvement in economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries, along with a reduced risk of renewed geopolitical escalation, is viewed as “credit positive” for Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing Moody’s Ratings.

Moody’s currently maintains Azerbaijan’s long-term issuer rating at Baa3 with a positive outlook.

News.Az