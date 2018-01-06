Azerbaijan opens criminal case after mountain climbers go missing - OFFICIAL STATEMENT

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) have made a joint statement on the missing mountain climbers.

The joint statement of the press services of the Prosecutor General's Office and the MES states that a search was launched on Dec. 27 by Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the State Border Service for three members of the Gilavar Air and Extreme Sports Club, Namin Bunyatov, Babur Huseynov, Farida Jabrayilzadeh, who went missing on 23 Dec. 2017.



Initial investigations revealed that the three members of Gilavar Air & Extreme Sports Club, left the village of Guba’s Khinalig in the direction of the Mount Tufandag on Dec. 23 and went missing under unknown circumstances, APA reports.

A criminal case under Article 314.2 of the Criminal Code (negligence, causing severe consequences) has been opened on suspicion that the necessary rules for the exploitation of natural objects may not have been observed, the professional training, experience, the capabilities of the above-mentioned climbers, the weather conditions necessary for climbing, route and security measures not taken into account.

Currently, Prosecutor General's Office’s the Investigation Department for Grave Crimes is carrying out the necessary investigative and operational measures.

Despite the adverse weather conditions and terrain, 0the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the State Border Service continue search operations.

News.Az

News.Az