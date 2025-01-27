Azerbaijan opposes all forms of anti-Semitism and xenophobia: Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday took to X to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.“On 27 January - International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember and mourn the victims of one of the most revolting atrocities in human history,” the ministry stated.“We stand united against religious and ethnic hatred, genocide, and crimes against humanity, and oppose all forms of anti-Semitism and xenophobia, and manifestations of intolerance,” it added.

News.Az