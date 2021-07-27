Azerbaijan organizes trip to Shusha for compatriots living abroad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens of compatriots living abroad have arrived in Azerbaijan for their summer holidays, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs said.

Taking into account that the representatives of the diaspora are in the homeland, a trip to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, liberated from the Armenian occupation, has been organized for them.

During the trip, representatives of the diaspora will visit the main square of Bazarbashi of the city of Shusha - the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Jidir Plain, the square where the monuments subjected to Armenian vandalism are installed, the place where the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations was signed, the house of Khurshudbanu Natavan, the Khan Gyzy spring, the Ganja Gate, mosques of Saatly, Ashagy and Yukhary Govkhar agha.

Compatriots will be informed about the history, culture, outstanding personalities of the ancient city of Shusha, which is the pearl of Karabakh, as well as about the creative work carried out here on behalf of the country's leadership.

A meeting of representatives of the diaspora with the servicemen of the valiant Azerbaijani army is also planned.

News.Az