Azerbaijan outlines priorities of CICA Chairmanship

Photo: The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday outlined the priorities of the country’s CICA Chairmanship for 2024-2026.

Speaking at the 7th meeting of CICA Ministerial Council via videoconferencing, Bayramov thanked all CICA member states for the confidence and trust placed on Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.He stressed that Azerbaijan will build its CICA Chairmanship on its experience as a bridge-builder in global diplomacy, its leadership in multilateral platforms, and its firm commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development.According to the top diplomat, Azerbaijan’s CICA Chairmanship comes at a pivotal moment not only in CICA’s history but also in the evolving geopolitical and economic landscape of Asia and the world.“Asia’s role as a driving force of global growth, technological innovation, and political influence is more significant than ever. As multi-polarity rises and multilateralism faces new challenges, Asia must respond with unity, cooperation, and shared responsibility,” he said.Bayramov emphasized that CICA, as the region's most inclusive platform for dialogue, is uniquely positioned to foster this cooperation and address the challenges facing the region.“Our Chairmanship is grounded in the theme of “Stronger CICA, Connectivity, Digitalization, and Sustainable Growth in Asia” and will prioritize three overarching issues, namely 1)CICA’s transformation and institutional development, 2) sectoral cooperation through implementation of confidence-building measures, and 3) promoting synergy between CICA and other international and regional organizations,” he said.The minister pledged that Azerbaijan will continue the ongoing transformation of CICA into a full-fledged international organization on the basis of the achievements over the past 30 years.He went on to say that Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship will also focus on strengthening CICA’s Secretariat’s operational capacities.“To this end, Azerbaijan will support Secretariat, both through financial contribution and seconding professional staff. We encourage all Member States to actively contribute to the Secretariat’s work, through both financial and in-kind support.”“Additionally, we will continue to promote the ratification of the Statute of the Secretariat and the Convention on Privileges and Immunities for CICA’s personnel and Member States’ representatives. Azerbaijan also supports the establishment of CICA Finance Summit, and will work towards achieving consensus in this respect on the basis of significant work that has already been done at the experts’ level,” he said.“Building on the positive legacy, Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship will prioritize the enhancement of the effectiveness and impact of existing confidence-building measures (CBMs), while also exploring new, innovative ways to deepen cooperation. We will focus on the following overarching themes: connectivity, digitalization, and sustainability. Over 20 Chairmanship events are planned for 2025 across all five dimensions,” the top diplomat added.He also noted that the Chairmanship will seek to improve synergy between efforts of the Member States, coordinators and co-coordinators of CBMs, and relevant CICA bodies, such as the Business and Youth Councils, the Think Tank Forum and the Partnership Network of Leading Universities.FM Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan's Chairmanship marks a moment of opportunity and responsibility. “Azerbaijani Chairmanship is oriented to making impact on security, development and well-being of our states and population through stronger CICA.”“By working together, embracing innovation, and strengthening our collective commitment to sustainable development, we can shape a brighter future for our region and the world.”“Azerbaijan is ready to lead this transformative journey, and we look forward to our continued collaboration with all Member States to achieve our shared vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and interconnected Asia,” the top diplomat concluded.

News.Az