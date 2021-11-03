Azerbaijan: Over 3,000 people will be released under amnesty on occasion of Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 3,000 people will be released in Azerbaijan under an amnesty to be declared on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev put forward an initiative to declare an amnesty, taking into account the exceptional significance of the 'Victory Day' for the Azerbaijani people and continuing to follow the traditions of humanism.

In connection with the first anniversary of the historic victory in the second Karabakh war, it is expected that this act of amnesty, sent to the Milli Majlis (parliament) by the President of Azerbaijan, will affect more than 16,000 people.

Aside from the mentioned 3,000, another figure of up to 3,000 will be exempted from the unserved part of their sentence.

Also, in accordance with the draft act of amnesty, it is envisaged to exempt from criminal liability citizens who participated in the second Karabakh war and other military operations for the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as close relatives of persons who died during military operations, citizens awarded orders and medals of Azerbaijan, close relatives of those killed or disabled as a result of military provocations of Armenia against the Azerbaijani civilian population during the second Karabakh war, as well as persons who committed crimes that do not pose great public danger.

In addition, according to the draft, it is envisaged to release citizens who have committed a crime through negligence, persons who have committed a less serious crime, who have less than six months until the end of their sentence, or who have committed a serious crime for the first time.

It is also planned to release from the unserved part of the punishment citizens held in correctional institutions of the district type, who have less than one year until the end of their sentence.

News.Az