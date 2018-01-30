Azerbaijan overhauls vessel to be operated on Trans-Caspian int’l route

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has completed overhaul of the “Balakan” ferry, the company told Trend.

The ferry, which belongs to the fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, successfully passed sea trials.

Main and auxiliary steering wheels, pumps, propulsion mechanisms, as well as main and auxiliary engines were overhauled. Some parts were replaced with new ones. Clean-up and painting of underwater and above-water parts of the vessel was completed.

The “Balakan” ferry will be operated along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The vessel will transport rail cars on the Baku-Turkmenbashi-Baku, Baku-Aktau-Baku and Baku-Kuryk-Baku routes.

The maximum speed of the vessel is 13.9 knots. The vessel’s length is 154.50 meters and width is 17 meters.

