Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss intensifying joint military drills

On January 23, Deputy Commander of the Land Forces of the Azerbaijan Army, Major General Ilgar Latifov conducted a meeting with a visiting delegation headed by the Director General of Military Operations of the Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Abdullah Kashif.

The meeting underscored the current state and future prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, News.az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. It also highlighted the importance of enhancing the intensity of joint exercises to facilitate the exchange of competence with the aim of further advancing the knowledge and skills of military personnel.The discussions concluded with signing of the "Instructions for Conducting Staff Talks between the Land Forces of the Azerbaijan Army and the Land Forces of the Pakistan Army".

News.Az