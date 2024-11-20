Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss prospects for military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev continues his working visit to Pakistan to participate in the 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2024).

During the visit, Valiyev met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Pakistan’s Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az The discussions focused on the current state of military relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which are founded on strong, fraternal ties, and explored new avenues for further cooperation.Both sides highlighted that the strategic partnership is in progress.The sides emphasized the significance of such dialogues in deepening bilateral relations and exchanged views on various issues of common interest.

News.Az