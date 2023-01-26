Azerbaijan, Pakistan explore prospects for expansion of business ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan's Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov has met with Pakistani Ambassador to the country Bilal Hayee to discuss cooperation between the two countries' business circles, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides expressed their support for joint initiatives to expand relations between the business circles of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

They also exchanged views on bringing entrepreneurs together within the framework of mutual business missions and exhibitions.

News.Az