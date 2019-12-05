Azerbaijan, Pakistan hail development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the outgoing Ambassador of Pakistan to the country Saeed Khan Mohmand.

The defense minister noting that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is developing as well as in other areas expressed confidence in its further continuation.

The sides, noting that military relations are in the interests of both countries considered it important to intensify efforts in this area. During the discussion of the latest developments in the region where the two countries are located, an exchange of views was held on conducting joint military exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, including Special Forces of Azerbaijan and Pakistan, organization of reciprocal visits of servicemen to exchange experience, as well as number of other issues.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Zakir Hasanov thanked Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan's position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the international organizations and stressed that Azerbaijan also supports the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Colonel General Hasanov expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his efforts in expanding relations in the military and military-technical spheres between Azerbaijan and Pakistan over the period of the diplomatic mission in the country and wished him success in his future activity.

The diplomat noted that he will forever remain a sincere friend of the Azerbaijani state and people. The ambassador said that despite the long distant location of the two countries from a geographical point of view, friendly relations have historically been formed between Azerbaijani and Pakistani peoples. The Pakistani ambassador stressing that relations in various spheres were developed and sufficiently strengthened noted the great potential for military cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields. It was emphasized that military cooperation between the countries was built on friendly and fraternal relations and is mutually beneficial for both sides.

News.Az

