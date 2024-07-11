Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull $2B trade, investment projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Pakistan on Thursday discussed a series of joint projects worth $2 billion, aiming to transform bilateral relations into an "economic partnership" between the two allies.

The understanding was announced during a joint news conference by Azerbaijan’s visiting President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the capital Islamabad after holding delegation-level talks.Sharif said a joint committee has been set up to formulate a strategy to materialize the projects in trade, commerce, information technology, tourism, telecommunication, mineral resources and other sectors.The current trade volume of $100 million, according to him, does not reflect the “true” trade potential between the two countries.The two sides, he added, are committed to enhancing the bilateral trade volume by “millions of dollars” in years to come.

