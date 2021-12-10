Azerbaijan parliamentary committee expresses its strong protest against provocative accusations of Cyprus House of Representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has issued a statement of protest in connection with the adoption of a provocative, groundless and false resolution entitled “Continuous aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenians and the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh” by the House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus on December 3.

The statement reads: “We would like to inform the Cypriot MPs that such provocations, aimed at disrupting the stability in the region, serve only those forces that had illegally occupied 20% of the territory of Azerbaijan for 30 years, ethnically cleansed the entire Azerbaijani population and, having committed the Khojaly genocide, are trying again to return the region to a situation of chaos and war.

A year has passed since the signing of the trilateral statement by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia, which ended the war and opened a new stage of peaceful coexistence in the region. Huge efforts are being made not only to revive Karabakh, return internally displaced persons to their homes, build new infrastructure in the region but also strengthen confidence-building measures between peoples.

Today, when Azerbaijan at all levels openly declares its readiness to sign a peace treaty with Armenia with mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of both countries, when Azerbaijan is ready without preconditions to start the process of delimitation and demarcation, it is these forces that oppose.

It is a pity that the members of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, having voted for this worthless resolution, devalued themselves and their Parliament, placing themselves on a par with those who yearn for revenge and war. It is a pity that instead of supporting the peace efforts in the region, they followed the lead of those who are trying to use the grief and suffering of ordinary people in their dirty political games.

Ignoring peace and security, the adoption of such biased, unfounded resolution does not change the new reality in the region, but rather harms those who adopt such resolutions and casts serious doubt on their objectivity."

News.Az