Azerbaijan participates in World Water Week in Stockholm

Azerbaijan is actively taking part in the 2025 World Water Week, hosted by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI).

As the COP29 chair, Azerbaijan joined a high-level panel entitled "Water’s Pathway in the Global Processes," and represented at the event by Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden Zaur Ahmadov, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

In his remark, the Ambassador described the Baku Dialogue on Water for Climate Action as a long-term platform bringing together the climate and water communities. He emphasized that the principal goal is to recognize water as a core pillar of climate sustainability, not an extraneous issue. “This initiative aims to bring together governments, UN agencies, scientists, the private sector and civil society to exchange knowledge and develop practical solutions,” the diplomat added.

He emphasized that the Baku Declaration on Water for Climate Action established a "COP-to-COP" process within COP29, designating water as a continuous theme for future climate commitments, focusing on turning partnerships into tangible projects, and facilitating ongoing monitoring of progress.

The Ambassador added that an interim working meeting of the Baku Dialogue was held at the Bonn Climate Conference this June, and thus, the first meeting in the "Friends of the Baku Dialogue" format will be arranged as part of Water Week.

In conclusion, the Ambassador invited all partners to cooperate together to integrate water into integral part of climate action.

News.Az