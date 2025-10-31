Azerbaijan performs first deceased-donor heart transplant in Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has successfully conducted the first heart transplant from a deceased donor in the Caucasus region.

The Ministry of Health and the Central Clinic reported that the Organ Donation and Transplant Coordination Center received notification of a brain death diagnosis for a patient at City Clinical Hospital No. 3.

Following confirmation and with the donor family’s consent, the heart was transplanted, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Health.

The surgery was performed at the Central Clinic under Chief Physician Professor Kamran Musayev. The donor’s heart was transplanted to a 19-year-old resident of Tovuz district.

News.Az