Azerbaijan plans to implement new project to clean up rivers of Karabakh

Azerbaijan plans to implement new project to clean up rivers of Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plans to implement a pilot project to clean up polluted rivers in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, using biofilters, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli said at a press conference on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Tahmazli noted that in addition, within the framework of the project, the water used for irrigation of the cultivated areas will be purified from toxic substances by biofilters.

News.Az