Azerbaijan plans to organize charter flights for evacuation of its nationals who left Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani state plans to organize two charter flights on Monday for the evacuation of Azerbaijani citizens who left Ukraine due to the situation in this country for neighboring states, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The first of the charter flights, which will be operated from the territory of Romania by Turkiye’s company Tailwind, is planned to deliver 168 citizens to the country, the second flight, which will be operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), will deliver 174 Azerbaijani nationals, the ministry added.

News.Az