Azerbaijan pledges to contribute to D-8 Organization’s fundamental principles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will closely contribute to protecting the D-8 Organization’s fundamental principles and further deepening cooperation, the country’s Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo, Egypt, News.Az reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers. The premier noted that Azerbaijan’s participation at the Cairo summit fundamental principles and further deepening cooperation.“Thus, today, the member states, based on friendship and trustful relations with Azerbaijan, took a unanimous decision to elect our country as a member of D-8. We are grateful to all the member states for this,” he said.He then added, “Against the backdrop of modern conflicts and political tensions, ensuring security and stability and developing mutually beneficial cooperation in our vast region are of paramount importance.”“In this regard, the Republic of Azerbaijan stands as one of the reliable regional centers, with its geopolitical position, huge economic potential, and modern transport infrastructure.”According to the premier, located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan plays an important role in implementing critical energy projects and in developing international transport corridors.“Azerbaijan, along with successfully chairing a number of international organizations, contributes to solving global problems.”“Our country’s four-year chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the world’s largest organization after the UN, as well as our chairmanship of COP29, which is considered one of the prestigious events in the world, are clear indicators of Azerbaijan’s growing influence on the international arena,” PM Asadov added.

News.Az