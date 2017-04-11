Azerbaijan, Poland discuss cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Marek Gróbarczyk, Minister of Maritime Economy and Inland Navigation and Andrzej Adamczyk, Minister of Infrastructur

They discussed the development of cooperation between the ports and construction companies of both countries, AzerTag reports.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed on the economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan. He informed about Baku International Sea Trade Port and its potential, as well as large-scale projects envisaged in the near future in the field of logistics.

Marek Gróbarczyk touched upon the issues such as the shipbuilding and the development of fish farming industry and in this respect shared Poland’s experience.

Elmar Mammadyarov talked about the transport projects implemented by the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan, in particular the economic advantages and future prospects of the East-West and North-South corridors, as well as the connectivity of the North-South railway to Poland’s ports.

Marek Gróbarczyk invited his Azerbaijani counterparts to Poland to promote the cooperation between the ports authorities.

Minister of Infrastructure and Construction Andrzej Adamczyk stated that Poland is also interested the East-West and North-South transport corridors and expressed his willingness to cooperate with Azerbaijani counterparts.

At the meetings the cooperation between SOCAR and ORLEN and LOTOS companies of Poland and the ties between SOCAR and “Przyjaźń” of Poland within the Sarmatia International Pipeline Company were noted. The successful activities of “Novol” and more than 20 companies of Poland in our country, especially in trade, industry, transport, service, construction, insurance, banking and other fields were underlined. It was also noted that there are fruitful opportunities for Azerbaijani companies to get more actively involved into the economy of Poland.

